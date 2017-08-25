CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say a man upset over not being hired at a gas station tried to run over managers with his car.
Police say the man approached the Concord station on Thursday and told managers the gas pumps were damaged. When they went to check on the pumps, he tried to run them over and struck a barrier.
Police say 41-year-old William Soler then went to the police station lobby and said he was the person they were looking for. Police say he told them he was upset because managers didn’t hire him and he tried to kill one of them.
Soler is scheduled to be arraigned Friday. He faces attempted murder, reckless conduct and attempted first-degree assault charges.
It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.