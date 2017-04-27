BREINIGSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Police say a pit bull mix killed its owner during an attack on the deck of the woman’s Pennsylvania home.
Police say they were called to the home in Upper Macungie Township Thursday afternoon by neighbors who reported hearing screaming and a dog barking.
Police say the dog was still attacking the woman when officers arrived. They managed to put the dog in the home so responders could treat the woman’s severe injuries.
She was taken to a hospital where she later died.
Most Read Stories
- Billionaire Paul Allen pledges $30M toward permanent housing for Seattle’s homeless
- Seattle just broke a 122-year-old record for rain — because of course it did
- Is Seattle a target for a North Korean nuclear attack? Well, not quite yet, insiders say
- Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch agrees to contract with Raiders, is traded to Oakland in exchange of 2018 draft picks
- Boeing’s budget ax falls on popular gym for employees
The name of the woman, who was in her 30s, is being withheld until family members are notified.
Police say the 3-year-old male pit bull-boxer mix was tranquilized on the scene and taken to the Lehigh County Humane Society where it will be euthanized.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.