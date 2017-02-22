PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say a man made up a story that he had been carjacked with a child in his vehicle because he wanted police to work more urgently to find the car.
Police say 22-year-old Marcus Fletcher was working as a pizza delivery driver when he reported being robbed by two men who took his vehicle around 10:15 p.m. Monday. But Fletcher told police his 4-year-old nephew was in the car, prompting an intense search.
Police found the car a short time later with no child inside. Police say Fletcher then gave conflicting accounts of the robbery and was vague about the child’s identity.
Police say they’re still investigating the suspected robbery.
Most Read Stories
- Jay Inslee for president? Governor’s profile is on the rise
- Swedish CEO resigns in wake of Seattle Times investigation
- Mayor Ed Murray proposes $55 million a year property-tax levy to fight homelessness VIEW
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- Nordstrom’s big, beautiful stores are losing ground VIEW
But now Fletcher is jailed on a charge of making a false report to police.
His public defender couldn’t immediately be reached.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.