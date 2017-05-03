STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man who police say bit the tip off a woman’s nose has been jailed on attempted homicide and other charges.

State troopers arrested 47-year-old Leo Gardner at the scene April 26 in Monroe County after police say men heard her screaming and intervened.

Brittany Ann Seitz told police she was driving to a friend’s house with Gardner when he began acting strangely, then started choking her about 3:30 a.m. Seitz tried to escape, but told police Gardner grabbed her, forced his thumbs in her eyes and said he was going to kill her.

Police say Gardner also bit her cheeks, neck, chest, arms and legs before the bystanders intervened.

Gardner doesn’t have an attorney and faces a May 19 preliminary hearing.