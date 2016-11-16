STRINESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a state trooper who fatally shot a motorist on a Pennsylvania interstate first tried to use a stun gun on him.
State police spokesman Cpl. Ryan Lawrence says the motorist was pulled over Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 83 in York County for an unspecified traffic violation and started to flee. Lawrence says the officer was on the driver’s side of the vehicle and first tried to use a stun gun on the motorist.
Authorities say the trooper was dragged about three-tenths of a mile toward a concrete median.
The motorist died at the scene. His car had Virginia license plates.
State police plan to review video from the trooper’s cruiser. The trooper’s injuries aren’t life-threatening.
