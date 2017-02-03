NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say 32 people have been arrested for their involved in a New York City drug operation that used cargo trucks to bring large amounts of heroin and fentanyl from Central America into the Bronx.
Officials said Thursday that the investigation began with small-scale arrests. Police say they then expanded their investigation as they learned the operation brought in clients from different states.
Authorities say the group hid drugs under fruit inside of cargo trucks. The trucks originated in Honduras and then passed through Mexico and Los Angeles before arriving in New York.
Police say they’ve recovered $22 million worth of heroin and fentanyl after arresting all of the suspects involved.
Most Read Stories
- Bremerton councilwoman arrested at D.C. hearing for Trump's AG pick Jeff Sessions
- Veterans at Starbucks respond to call for boycott over hiring refugees
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Port of Seattle CEO resigns after being placed on unexplained paid leave
- Norwegian Air CEO pledges rock-bottom trans-Atlantic fares with his growing Boeing fleet
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.