NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a New York City transit worker who is Muslim was pushed down the stairs at Grand Central Terminal by a man who called her a terrorist.
The station agent was wearing a Muslim head covering and was attacked before 7 a.m. Monday while on her way to work. She was treated at a Manhattan hospital for ankle and knee injuries.
Authorities say a good Samaritan intervened.
Police are looking for the man who committed the crime.
