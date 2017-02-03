PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say they are looking for a man who stole an SUV with a 1-year-old girl inside and later left her on a sidewalk.
Police say the child’s mother was leaving the laundromat where she works Thursday night and had put the toddler in a car seat when she ran back into the business to get her daughter’s toy.
Investigators say as the woman exited the store, she saw a man take off in her SUV. She tells police she chased the vehicle on foot, screaming and banging on the window until it sped off.
Police released surveillance footage of the suspect placing the child, still strapped into the car seat, on a sidewalk a few blocks away.
Most Read Stories
- Bremerton councilwoman arrested at D.C. hearing for Trump's AG pick Jeff Sessions
- Veterans at Starbucks respond to call for boycott over hiring refugees
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Port of Seattle CEO resigns after being placed on unexplained paid leave
- Norwegian Air CEO pledges rock-bottom trans-Atlantic fares with his growing Boeing fleet
A passerby found the child. The girl was unharmed.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.