OAKDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say police in New York have arrested a 21-year-old man who had his driver’s license suspended 81 times.
Suffolk County police say Dillon Garcia, of Medford, was pulled over Wednesday on the Sunrise Highway in Oakdale.
A police spokeswoman says suspensions usually occur after someone fails to pay fines or appear in court to answer charges. She says she doesn’t have specifics on Garcia’s case and doesn’t know how many summonses he had received.
Each summons that went unpaid could have resulted in a single suspension.
Most Read Stories
- Please go fishing, Washington state says after farmed Atlantic salmon escape broken net
- Thanks to Amazon, Seattle is now America’s biggest company town
- What caused Seattle-based crab boat to sink with 6 aboard? Coast Guard hoping to find out
- Seattle-based crab boat found on Bering Sea bottom; lost since February with crew of 6
- Amazon’s new Bellevue bookstore shows brick-and-mortar ramp-up
He is scheduled for arraignment Thursday in Central Islip (EYE’-slihp).
There was no immediate information on an attorney who could comment on his behalf.