IRWIN, Pa. (AP) — A man is jailed on charges he was holding $30,000 worth of stolen jewelry when he suffered an apparent drug overdose inside a Pennsylvania bank.
KDKA-TV (http://cbsloc.al/2lPjJos ) reports 54-year-old Kenneth Rossi collapsed Saturday in the lobby of the PNC Bank in North Huntingdon Township.
Police say Rossi was there to put more than 200 stolen items into a safe deposit box. They say that stuff came from a burglary last Wednesday at a pawn shop in Jeannette, Rossi’s hometown.
Rossi is in the Westmoreland County jail on a charge of receiving stolen property. Online court records don’t list a defense attorney.
He’s not charged in the burglary , which was caught on surveillance tape, but police expect that will occur soon.
