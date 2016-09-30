READING, Pa. (AP) — Police say a dispute over a mask like one featured in the “Purge” horror movies contributed to the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old Pennsylvania boy.
Reading (REH’-ding) police say high school sophomore Christian Torres had the mask pushed up onto his head, not over his face, when he was stabbed Sunday night.
Twenty-nine-year-old Avery Valentin-Bair has been jailed on first-degree murder and other charges.
Police had said earlier this week that they were sifting through various accounts that included the victim wearing a clown-like mask or someone else wearing it.
Police now say Torres had the mask and it had created some sort of neighborhood controversy that led to the stabbing.
Valentin-Bair remained in the Berks County jail Friday and doesn’t have an attorney listed in online court records.
