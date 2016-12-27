NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a former New York City high school student who in 2012 fathered a child with his then-teacher has killed the woman and their 4-year-old son.
Authorities on Tuesday say 23-year-old Isaac Duran Infante confessed to killing Felicia Barahona and Miguel Barahona. He’s been charged with murder.
Barahona was found Monday in her Harlem apartment with an electrical cord around her neck. Her son was found in the bathtub.
It wasn’t clear if the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, man had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Dallas win over Detroit Monday night helps Seahawks in quest to get No. 2 playoff seed in NFC
- ‘Star Wars’ actor Carrie Fisher, known for acerbic comic flair, dies at 60
- Boeing reinvents the 777 assembly line while production cranks on
A 2012 report by school investigators determined the 36-year-old Barahona began a sexual relationship with Infante when he turned 18.
The report found Barahona believed she and Infante would get married before their relationship ended.
She was subsequently fired from the Bronx school.
___
This story has been corrected to show the investigative report was done in 2012, not 2013.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.