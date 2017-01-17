BARRE, Vt. (AP) — Police say a Vermont man who went to a police station to pick up a woman accused of drunken driving was arrested on the same charge.
Police say 43-year-old William Holmes showed signs of impairment during his conversation with Barre (BAYR’-ree) police early Sunday. He had arrived to pick up 35-year-old Mechelle Metzler, who was taken to the department on Saturday night.
Both Holmes and Metzler were fingerprinted, photographed and released on a citation. They are both scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 2.
It wasn’t clear if they had lawyers. A message was left at number listed for Metzler. A phone number for Holmes couldn’t be found.
