TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A 74-year-old Massachusetts man living in public housing for the elderly faces drug trafficking charges after police say they found cocaine valued at about $150,000 in his unit.
Police say they found nearly 3 pounds of cocaine at Pedro Rodriguez’s Taunton apartment on Friday.
The Taunton Daily Gazette (http://bit.ly/2n3IoEu ) reports the unit is in a complex owned by the Taunton Housing Authority.
Police say they also found more than a pound of marijuana and an extensive coin collection. They say the coins were probably used to launder drug sales proceeds.
Rodriguez was also charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Rodriguez said he did not know what the cocaine was and was holding it for a friend.
Bail was set at $50,000.
___
Information from: Taunton (Mass.) Daily Gazette, http://www.tauntongazette.com
