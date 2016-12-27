HALIFAX, Pa. (AP) — Police and child welfare investigators in Pennsylvania say three emaciated young children were locked inside a room each night with no heat and little food.
A Halifax Township couple have been charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment and related offenses. Joshua and Brandi Weyant are jailed on $1 million bail.
Pennlive.com (http://bit.ly/2hJSln8 ) reports that a doctor who examined the children after they were brought to the hospital in mid-December says two of them were days away from death due to abuse and neglect had they not received medical care.
Police say Brandi Weyant blamed her husband for the abuse. Court documents say Joshua Weyant denied abusing the children, but said he didn’t want them “overfed.”
Most Read Stories
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
- Tacoma man creates ‘boom box’ to deter package thefts — and police say that could be a crime
- Updating the Seahawks' playoff situation entering the NFL's final weekend
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says WR Tyler Lockett has 'great surgery' to repair broken tibia and fibula
- Dallas win over Detroit Monday night helps Seahawks in quest to get No. 2 playoff seed in NFC
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.