SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) — Police say a 5-year-old girl has been shot to death in her grandparents’ home in Maine.

State police say Elise Dorr, of Belfast, died Monday evening, shortly after she arrived at a hospital.

Detectives say the girl was staying with her parents and two elder siblings at the house in Scarborough while her grandparents were away. Both parents were in the home at the time of the shooting.

State police spokesman Steve McCausland says interviews are being conducted and evidence is being gathered.

He says an autopsy will be conducted.