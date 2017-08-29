SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) — Police say a 5-year-old girl has been shot to death in her grandparents’ home in Maine.
State police say Elise Dorr, of Belfast, died Monday evening, shortly after she arrived at a hospital.
Detectives say the girl was staying with her parents and two elder siblings at the house in Scarborough while her grandparents were away. Both parents were in the home at the time of the shooting.
State police spokesman Steve McCausland says interviews are being conducted and evidence is being gathered.
Most Read Stories
- 'Whole Foods + Amazon': Here's what's cheaper today at the high-end grocer
- Smoky haze, and heat, return to the Seattle area — but pollution isn't from B.C. this time
- UW's Azeem Victor, Austin Joyner suspended for season opener at Rutgers
- Meet Seahawks rookie Chris Carson: Why he fell in the draft and how he locked up a roster spot
- Seahawks 53-man roster projection: Picks getting tougher as cutdown date looms
He says an autopsy will be conducted.