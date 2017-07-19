BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (AP) — The white officer who killed a black man carrying an air rifle at an Ohio Wal-Mart that he had picked up from a store shelf has returned to full duty.
The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2tpPN7N ) the Beavercreek law director confirmed Tuesday that Officer Sean Williams had returned to normal duties. The Justice Department ruled last week he wouldn’t face federal civil rights charges for killing John Crawford III in 2014.
He had been assigned to administrative work shortly after the shooting.
Williams shot the 22-year-old Crawford twice after officers responded to an emergency call about someone waving a rifle in the store. Police said Crawford didn’t obey commands to drop what turned out to be an air rifle.
A Greene County special grand jury declined to indict Williams criminally.
Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com
