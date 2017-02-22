NEW YORK (AP) — A former New Jersey police officer charged with a drunken driving crash that killed a fellow officer and another man has turned down a plea deal and will face trial.
Pedro Abad’s lawyer said after a court hearing Wednesday that prosecutors offered a deal for up to 21 years in prison. He faces up to 25 years if he is convicted. Abad’s attorney, Mario Gallucci, had sought a prison sentence of five to 15 years.
Abad crashed while driving the wrong way on a highway in Staten Island in 2015.
Linden Police Officer Frank Viggiano and Linden resident Joseph Rodriguez were killed. Another officer was seriously injured.
Most Read Stories
- Jay Inslee for president? Governor’s profile is on the rise
- Swedish CEO resigns in wake of Seattle Times investigation
- Mayor Ed Murray proposes $55 million a year property-tax levy to fight homelessness VIEW
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- Nordstrom’s big, beautiful stores are losing ground VIEW
Authorities say Abad had a blood-alcohol level of .24. That’s three times the legal limit.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.