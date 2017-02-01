STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — The attorney for a former New Jersey police officer charged with a drunken driving crash that killed a fellow officer and another man could face as much as 21 years in prison if he agrees to a plea deal.
Pedro Abad’s lawyer says he’ll seek a sentence of five to 15 years if that plea happens. Prosecutors will seek a seven-to-21-year term.
Abad crashed while apparently driving the wrong way on a highway in Staten Island in 2015.
Linden Police Officer Frank Viggiano and Linden resident Joseph Rodriguez were killed. Another officer was seriously injured.
Most Read Stories
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson on Donald Trump: 'This thing is getting out of hand'
- Police stop nude jogger on Microsoft campus after seeing ‘illuminated’ buttocks
- Give mother-in-law the message: Emotional abuse not tolerated here | Dear Carolyn
- ‘I actually wept:’ Lawyers’ frantic efforts stop a plane, allow 2 men to enter U.S. at Sea-Tac
Attorney Mario Gallucci tells NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2ktvJvf) that if Abad doesn’t accept a plea deal by Feb. 22, a trial could be set for as soon as April.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.