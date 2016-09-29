PITTSBURGH (AP) — A fired Pittsburgh police sergeant criminally charged with wrongly beating up a drunken high school football fan then trying to cover it up is now being sued, along with the city.

Attorneys for 20-year-old Gabriel Despres (deh-PRAY’) filed the federal civil rights lawsuit Thursday against 47-year-old Stephen Matakovich (mah-TAK’-oh-vitch).

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for false arrest, excessive force and malicious prosecution. But it also alleges the city knew of the sergeant’s propensity to use unnecessary force — and past efforts to cover it up — before Matakovich pushed and punched Despres at the November 2015 championship game at Heinz Field.

Matakovich has said Despres appeared ready to attack, but surveillance video showed him with his hands at his sides and not acting aggressively, as Matakovich claimed.

The city didn’t immediately comment.