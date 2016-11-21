RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Nearly two weeks after the election and delays in getting votes counted, North Carolina Democratic gubernatorial candidate Roy Cooper is intensifying efforts to pressure Republican incumbent Pat McCrory to concede.

Cooper has said repeatedly that he won the race and Monday unveiled his transition team for becoming the state’s next chief executive. To bolster his message, Democratic lawmakers fanned out across the state to repeat Cooper’s arguments that there’s no way McCrory can win. Unofficial results show Cooper leads McCrory by 6,550 votes.

McCrory shows no signs of giving up. His campaign points to formal protests in dozens of counties alleging absentee fraud and ineligible. Some counties are done counting, but all 100 counties have to finish before the trailing candidate can seek a statewide recount.