Share story

The Associated Press

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey high school teacher will forfeit 120 days’ pay for discussing stripping and prostitution with female students during a January 2015 photography class.

The Home News Tribune reports (http://mycj.co/2f3oPdO ) an arbiter dismissed other charges that accused Thomas Strassle of requesting sexual favors from students for money.

Strassle is a tenured teacher at Old Bridge High School with an annual salary of $106,778.

One student testified that a classmate said a fast way to make money was to start stripping and Strassle, considered a “cool teacher,” then asked if the girls would do anything for money “with someone around his age.”

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Another student testified that Strassle wasn’t being serious.

The arbiter dropped the more serious allegations against Strassle due to the absence of “competent and reliable evidence.”

___

Information from: Home News Tribune (East Brunswick, N.J.) , http://www.mycentraljersey.com

The Associated Press