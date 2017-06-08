LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court has upheld the capital murder and kidnapping convictions of a man sentenced to life in prison for the 2014 killing of a real estate agent.

The court on Thursday affirmed the conviction of Aaron Michael Lewis, who was convicted of luring Beverly Carter to fake home showing, then kidnapping and killing her.

Prosecutors said Lewis targeted Carter in a failed ransom plot, believing she was a “rich broker.”

In his appeal, Lewis challenged some of the evidence admitted at trial, including a cellphone that had been used to contact Carter and some statements Lewis made to police. The court said police and prosecutors didn’t abuse their subpoena power.

Various court records list Lewis’ first name as either “Aaron” or “Arron.”