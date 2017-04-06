TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A former aide to Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie sentenced to prison for his role in a political revenge plot at the George Washington Bridge has had his law license stripped.

The state Supreme Court on Thursday suspended Bill Baroni’s law license pending ethics proceedings against him.

Baroni was convicted in November over lane closures near the busy bridge, which links New Jersey and New York. He was sentenced last week to two years in prison but is appealing his conviction.

Baroni was the deputy executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which controls the bridge.

A prosecution witness who pleaded guilty testified the plot was to punish the Democratic mayor of Fort Lee for not endorsing Christie. Fort Lee suffered four days of gridlock in September 2013.