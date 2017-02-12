COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof wants a new federal trial.
Roof’s attorneys made that request Friday.
The 22-year-old Roof was sentenced to die earlier this year for killing nine black members of Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church in June 2015.
Part of Roof’s argument challenges the government’s assertion that his crimes violated a federal commerce clause.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Help me kill my wife,’ Monroe man accidentally texts to his former boss
- Emirates says Seattle flight delayed 6 hours as Delta withheld $300 spare part
- 5 thoughts on the Seahawks' signing of Blair Walsh, and what it means for Steven Hauschka
- ‘Alarmed’ UW professors call Trump a threat to U.S. values
- Coyotes become a fact of life in rural — and urban — areas around Seattle WATCH
They argue Roof’s actions happened in South Carolina and involved only “incidental and everyday use” of areas affected by the commerce clause, like the internet or purchases from another state.
Roof also faces a death penalty trial in state court.
___
Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP . Read more of her work at http://bigstory.ap.org/content/meg-kinnard/
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.