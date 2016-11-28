An ice-skating dance about the Holocaust on a Russian celebrity TV show is being called tasteless and offensive.

MOSCOW — Dressed as concentration-camp inmates, each wearing a striped uniform with the yellow Star of David sewn on, the couple glided in harmony, moving to a song from the 1997 Holocaust film “Life Is Beautiful.” Barking dogs can be heard. The routine ends with simulated machine-gun fire and the woman, looking stunned and stricken, standing alone on the ice.

The routine, staged on Saturday in “Ice Age,” a celebrity ice-dancing show on Russian television, wowed the jury, who gave the performers — Tatiana Navka, a former Olympic ice skater, and her dancing partner, Andrei Burkovsky, an actor — perfect marks.

“It is a great film and a great performance that relays well the essence and the spirit of the film,” said one of the jurors, Karen Shakhnazarov, a film director.

But as videos of the performance circulated online, a number of observers said they found it tasteless and offensive.

“Motifs from the Holocaust are not for parties, not for dance and not for reality” television, Miri Regev, the Israeli culture and sports minister, told Israel Army Radio. “Not one of the 6 million danced, and a concentration camp is not a summer camp,” she added.

Six million Jews are estimated to have been murdered during the Holocaust, along with millions of others deemed undesirable by the Nazis.

Deborah E. Lipstadt, a professor at Emory University and a scholar of the Holocaust, asked on Twitter: “Have you lost all sense of decency? Have you no shame?”

Others, like American comedian Sarah Silverman and British writer and lawyer Rupert Myers, also took to social media to express astonishment and dismay.

Navka, who is married to President Vladimir Putin’s chief spokesman, Dmitry S. Peskov, won a gold medal for Russia in ice dancing at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, Italy, with Roman Kostomarov.

Navka and Burkovsky danced to the signature song from “Life Is Beautiful.” The song was performed by Israeli singer Achinoam Nini, known by her stage name, Noa, and the dance was choreographed by Ilya Averbukh, a Russian ice dancer and former Olympic medalist, who is Jewish.

The film, directed by Roberto Benigni, about a man who seeks to protect his son by convincing him that the Nazi persecution they were experiencing was part of an elaborate game, was nominated for the 1999 Academy Award for Best Picture and won the Oscar for best foreign-language film. Benigni, who also starred in the film, won best actor. Some have criticized the film, however, for sentimentalizing one of the darkest events in history.

In a post on Instagram, Navka suggested that the dance routine had intended to draw attention to the film.

“Show this movie to your children,” she wrote. “Our children need to know and remember that terrible time, which I hope, God willing, they will never know.”

Two million to 3 million Soviet prisoners of war were murdered by the Nazis.

Although the war is generally seen in Russia as a triumph over fascism, Russia has a reputation for anti-Semitism and pogroms going back to the czarist era. Putin has condemned the Holocaust and has taken part in commemorations.

A similar controversy in April, when a Russian actor performed in a dancing competition showing a man wearing a Nazi uniform and a terrified Jewish girl prompted a lawmaker, Roman Khudyakov, to suggest that such depictions be banned.