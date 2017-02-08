BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal grand jury in Maryland has indicted a government contractor on charges that he stole reams of highly classified documents.
Harold Martin, 52, was indicted in U.S. District Court in Maryland on Wednesday on 20 counts of willful retention of national defense information.
Martin worked as a private contractor for a number of government agencies, including the National Security Agency, and held various security clearances. Between 1996 and 2016, Martin stole top secret documents from the NSA and several other agencies and kept them in his home and car, the indictment says.
The stolen documents included sensitive information about national defense and cyber issues and also contained targeting information.
If convicted, Martin faces up to 10 years in prison for each count.
