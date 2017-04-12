PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Foul language is being discouraged at one construction site in Philadelphia.

WTXF-TV (http://bit.ly/2p3N4xD ) reports a sign saying “No Foul Language” has been spotted at the site of the new library being built on the Temple University campus.

The station asked about the sign and was told nobody complained about bad language. Instead, Madison Construction says it put up the sign so workers will keep it clean around the students and anybody else who happens by.

Contractor David Buehler says the company has meetings about workplace safety, and that avoiding cursing is also emphasized.

One student asked about the ban tells the TV station that they didn’t understand the point of it.