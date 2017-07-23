WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas makeup artist says she won a national contest sponsored by Kat Von D Beauty but was later was disqualified because of her Instagram post supporting Donald Trump’s presidential candidacy.

The Wichita Eagle (http://bit.ly/2gQwtKU ) reports screenshots taken by Gypsy Freeman of Wichita show she won the Instagram contest last month. The victor was to be flown to a Los Angeles makeup line launch party.

Freeman won with her an image of an angelic figure beside a girl in an all-black outfit and thick mascara. Instagram users later discovered her pro-Trump post from Election Day in November.

Freeman says tattoo artist and former reality show star Kat Von D later messaged her, saying she’d “drawn a personal line in the sand between myself and anyone who supports that man.”

Kat Von D Beauty’s parent company isn’t commenting.