BERLIN (AP) — A building of books and a curtain made from reindeer skulls are two of the installations on show at this year’s documenta exhibition of contemporary art.
The 14th edition of the 100-day show opens Saturday in Kassel, Germany, with a million visitors expected by Sept. 17.
Curated by Adam Szymczyk, the exhibition has a twin show this year in Athens that runs until July 16.
One of the most striking installations, the Parthenon of Books by Argentine artist Marta Minujin, is a work in progress. Visitors are invited to contribute to its construction by donating formerly or currently forbidden books.
http://www.documenta14.de/en/