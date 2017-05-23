TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s lower house has approved a bill that allows authorities to punish those found guilty of planning serious crimes.

It has been called the “conspiracy bill” by critics who worry the bill expanding state powers could be used to undermine basic civil liberties.

The bill passed Tuesday still requires upper house approval.

The government says it’s needed to fight terrorism and organized crime, especially before the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. But the proposal has drawn thousands of Japanese into the streets in protest.

Japan’s history as a police state before and during World War II has made many here wary of greater government power that might impinge on personal privacy.

Hundreds of protesters rallied outside the parliament building Tuesday, shouting and waving signs and banners to voice their opposition.