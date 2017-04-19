LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ attempt to carry out its first execution in nearly 12 years wasn’t thwarted by the type of liberal activist judge Republicans regularly bemoan here, but instead by a state Supreme Court that’s been the focus of expensive campaigns by conservative groups to reshape the judiciary.

The court voted 4-3 Monday night to stay the executions of two inmates who were part of an unprecedented plan to put eight men to death in 11 days. The decision by the court was only the latest preventing this deeply Republican state from resuming capital punishment in recent years.

The possibility that justices could now spare the lives of the other killers scheduled to die this month has left death penalty proponents wondering whether executions will remain in a holding pattern for years longer.

“I have ultimate respect for the court and I’m not going to question individual decisions but I would say there is frustration among the Legislature as to the court’s continued refusal to allow an execution to go through,” said Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Since the last execution in 2005, the state Supreme Court has at least twice forced Arkansas to rewrite its death penalty law. One of those cases spared Don Davis, who again received a stay Monday night. The legal setbacks at one point prompted the state’s previous attorney general, Dustin McDaniel, to declare Arkansas’ death penalty system “broken.”

But unlike the earlier decisions, this stay came from a court that had shifted to the right in recent elections. Outside groups and the candidates spent more than $1.6 million last year on a pair of high court races that were among the most fiercely fought judicial campaigns in the state’s history. Arkansas was among a number of states where conservative groups spent millions on such efforts.

The candidates backed by the conservative groups won both races. One of those winners voted for Monday’s night stay.

The two stays, along with one granted earlier, have whittled down the execution list to five, and Arkansas officials are vowing to move ahead with them before their supply of midazolam, one of the execution drugs used, expires at the end of April.

It’s unclear whether the new execution obstacles would have any political fallout for the court. Only one of the seven justices is up for election next year, and the filing period for challengers doesn’t begin until next month. Polling has shown strong support for the death penalty in Arkansas.

The judge facing re-election, Courtney Goodson, lost her bid for chief justice last year after conservative groups blanketed the state with ads attacking her. The groups accused her of being close to trial attorneys and for the court’s decision to strike down Arkansas’ voter ID law. None of the campaign material mentioned the death penalty.

But while Goodson voted to stay the executions Monday, so did the conservative-backed candidate who beat her in the chief justice race, Dan Kemp. Goodson had touted her commitment to conservative values, while Kemp said in a campaign ad he would be guided by “prayer, not politics.”

The other two justices who favored stopping the executions were Robin Wynne, who was touted as tough on child predators when he was elected in 2014, and Josephine Linker Hart, who ran as a “no-nonsense judge” in 2012.

The court had indicated earlier this year that it might view the death penalty more favorably, ruling to allow Arkansas to keep many details of his lethal injection drugs secret. The court also barred an anti-death penalty circuit judge from participation in cases or laws involving the issue.

The court didn’t explain its reasoning in its one-page stay-of-execution order Monday. Attorneys for the inmates said the executions should be put off until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on a pending case involving inmates’ access to independent mental health experts.

One of the three dissenting judges issued a blistering criticism of the ruling.

“The families are entitled to closure and finality of the law,” wrote Justice Shawn Womack, a former Republican legislator whose rival last year was also targeted by conservative groups. “It is inconceivable that this court, with the facts and the law well established, stays these executions over speculation that the (U.S.) Supreme Court might change the law.”

The situation is a familiar one for Rebecca Petty, whose daughter’s killer was granted a reprieve by federal courts hours before his execution in 2004.

“I just feel like, once again, these families have been re-victimized,” said Petty, now a state representative, who said she was stunned by the latest ruling.

