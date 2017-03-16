SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A conservative federal appellate court judge who authored the so-called torture memos under the Bush administration is criticizing personal attacks on the judiciary.
Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Jay Bybee did not mention President Donald Trump by name. But the judge said in a court filing Wednesday that personal attacks on the district court judge and 9th Circuit judges who blocked the administration’s first travel ban were out of all bounds of civic and persuasive discourse.
Trump referred to U.S. District Court Judge James Robart in Seattle as a so-called judge after Robart suspended the administration’s first travel ban. He called the 9th Circuit’s decision disgraceful and has said the court is in turmoil.
Bybee’s comments came even as he defended the president’s authority to ban travelers from mostly Muslim nations.
