INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana Republican lawmaker says he will propose legislation next year that would effectively ban abortion in the state, despite a 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that established a nationwide right to abortion.
State Rep. Curt Nisly, of Goshen, says he’ll sponsor the bill when the Legislature meets in January.
Abortion-rights groups are certain to oppose the measure, and it is doubtful that it will advance in the Statehouse.
But anti-abortion groups are emboldened by Donald Trump’s election and hope the Republican president-elect will appoint Supreme Court justices who will overturn Roe v. Wade.
Social conservative activist Monica Boyer says now is the time to push for legislation like Nisly’s. She and other abortion opponents hope a legal challenge would reach the nation’s highest court.
