WASHINGTON (AP) — The conservative Media Research Center has honored the Baltimore police officers who were charged but not convicted in the 2015 death of a young black man whose fatal neck injury in the back of a police van touched off riots in the city.
Lt. Brian Rice and officers Edward Nero and Garrett Miller walked onstage to loud applause at the group’s annual awards gala last Thursday in Washington. Officers Caesar Goodson and William Porter, and Sgt. Alicia White do not appear in the video.
Presenter Deneen Borelli said no one else had thanked them for their service.
Miller asked the group for love and prayers.
Prosecutors dropped all charges after three officers were acquitted and another’s trial ended in a hung jury.
Freddie Gray was fatally injured as he rode in the back of the police transport van, handcuffed and shackled but not seat-belted.
