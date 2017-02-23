CPAC organizer Matt Schlapp defended the conference for allowing Richard Spencer in, while trying to distance CPAC from the fringe Spencer represents.

One of America’s most prominent white nationalists, Richard Spencer, was kicked out of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Thursday after conference organizers gave him credentials to attend and then wavered on whether to let him stay.

Spencer, who coined the term “alternative right” to describe his small far-right movement that mixes racism, white nationalism and populism, came to CPAC to attend a speech that was critical of the “alt-right.” (In 2015 and 2016, the term became associated with a loose-knit movement of white nationalists, misogynists and anti-Semites who often harassed prominent liberals online. For the most part, the term is now embraced mostly by white nationalists.)

Attendance at CPAC requires registration and can cost up to $300.

After leaving the speech, Spencer was surrounded by journalists. CPAC organizer Matt Schlapp at one point stood about a dozen feet from the crowd around Spencer and defended the conference for allowing Spencer in, while trying to distance CPAC from the fringe Spencer represents.

“The ‘alt-right’ does not have a legitimate voice in the conservative movement,” said Schlapp, adding, “Nobody from that movement is speaking at CPAC.”

When asked if he wanted Spencer to leave, Schlapp responded: “Richard Spencer is not on our agenda, we did not invite him … I’d rather he not be here.”

Twenty minutes later, a security guard asked Spencer to leave, and Spencer left. “The fact is, people want to talk to me, not these boring conservatives,” Spencer said.