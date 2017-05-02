The Heritage Foundation's board asked for and received the resignation of Jim DeMint, a former U.S. senator for South Carolina. The board chairman said "significant and worsening management issues" led to the ouster.
WASHINGTON — The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, has ousted its leader in a power struggle.
The Washington group’s board of trustees asked for and received the resignation of Jim DeMint, a former South Carolina senator, at a meeting Tuesday. The board chairman said in a statement that “significant and worsening management issues” led to the ouster.
Heritage, which has 500,000 members, brought in about $92 million in revenue in 2015. That’s according to its most recent publicly available tax filings.
The nonprofit has been a crucial ally of President Donald Trump and his still-young administration. The president thanked Heritage — and specifically DeMint — during his speech Friday to the National Rifle Association.
Founder Ed Feulner will serve as president and chief executive officer during a search for DeMint’s replacement.
