AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s conservation department is getting involved in the proposed pardoning of a dog, saying the case could have implications for the state’s animal welfare laws.
Republican Gov. Paul LePage said last week he was pardoning Dakota the Alaskan husky from a death sentence levied at a court hearing. Dakota killed a neighbor’s pug last year.
Dakota’s case is scheduled for a court hearing on Tuesday. The state Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry has offered to assist the court with the case.
A spokesman for the department says it has a “strong interest” in the case and wants to make sure animal owners are afforded due process. The department says the dangerous-dog statute is designed to protect the public and not to punish dogs like Dakota.
Most Read Stories
- After abuse allegations against Ed Murray, political opponents may see opening in Seattle mayoral race
- Video: Passenger is dragged off overbooked United flight
- West Seattle star Nate Pryor picks Washington
- Angels rally with seven runs in ninth inning to complete sweep of Mariners
- Boeing 737, which ‘took the aviation world by storm,’ marks 50 years of flight VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.