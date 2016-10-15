GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — The headmaster of a Connecticut high school has apologized after its football team named one of its plays “Hitler.”
Chris Winters, of Greenwich High School, issued the apology Friday. He called the designation offensive and said the practice has been stopped.
A Trumbull mother tells the Connecticut Post (http://bit.ly/2denmBG ) her son’s freshman football team was playing Greenwich on Thursday when the players charged onto the field shouting “Hitler.” Debbie Levison said the signal for the play was an index finger laid across the upper lip.
The football team and coaches met with the Connecticut Anti-Defamation League to make sure they understand why it was offensive.
The group’s executive director told the newspaper he did not see intent to intimidate or anti-Semitism. He called it a teaching moment.
