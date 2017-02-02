BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — The pastor of a Connecticut church has been charged with stealing about $8,000 worth of electricity.
The Connecticut Post (http://bit.ly/2k3gYik ) reports that Bishop William Marshall, pastor of City of Life Worship and Deliverance Center in Bridgeport, was charged Wednesday with third-degree larceny.
Marshall, who was released on a promise to appear in court, did not return calls for comment.
Authorities say investigators for United Illuminating Co. had checked a meter at a building where Marshall was operating a barbershop in October. Police say even though power to the barbershop had been disconnected in 2013 for failure to pay a $4,000 bill, it appeared that electricity was still being delivered.
Most Read Stories
- Bremerton councilwoman arrested at D.C. hearing for Trump's AG pick Jeff Sessions
- Veterans at Starbucks respond to call for boycott over hiring refugees
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Norwegian Air CEO pledges rock-bottom trans-Atlantic fares with his growing Boeing fleet
- ‘Divestment is our goal’: Seattle City Council to vote on pulling $3 billion from Wells Fargo over Dakota Access Pipeline WATCH
Investigators say the meter had been illegally reconnected, powering the barbershop but not registering the service on the meter.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.