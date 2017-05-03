HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — An immigrant facing deportation to Guatemala has been granted a 30-day reprieve hours before he was to be put on a plane to Central America.

Luis Barrios had been scheduled to board a flight from New York on Thursday morning.

Barrios and his lawyer, Erin O’Neil-Baker, announced Wednesday afternoon outside his Derby, Connecticut, home that immigration officials are allowing him to stay in the U.S. for another month while they review his case.

His immigration status was flagged after a 2011 traffic stop over a broken tail light, but there was no attempt to deport him until President Donald Trump made immigration enforcement a priority.

Barrios had said he left Guatemala in 1992 amid threats to his family.

The 51-year-old septic worker is a married father of four U.S.-born children.