HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A second man is facing sentencing for killing federally protected hawks.
Adam Boguski, of Stamford, Connecticut, is to be sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Hartford. Prosecutors are seeking probation and a hefty fine. Boguski’s lawyer is asking for community service.
Boguski and another man, Thomas Kapusta, pleaded guilty to capturing and fatally shooting at least 11 Red-tailed Hawks and Cooper’s Hawks between 2013 and 2015.
They told authorities they were trying to prevent the hawks from preying on the 100 or so racing pigeons they kept at a coop in Stamford. Boguski’s lawyer said his client wasn’t aware he was breaking the law.
Kapusta, of Westbury, New York, was sentenced in October to one-year probation, a $5,500 fine and 90 hours of community service.
