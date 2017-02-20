NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — One of two men serving a life sentence in the killing of a woman and her two daughters inside their Connecticut home a decade ago is asking the state’s highest court for a new trial.

The New Haven Register reported (http://bit.ly/2lBfPzz ) Monday that lawyers for Joshua Komisarjevsky (koh-mih-sar-JEV’-skee) filed a motion with the state Supreme Court requesting a new trial.

The attorneys say Komisarjevsky was unfairly painted as the mastermind of the Cheshire home invasion and slayings. They say co-defendant Steven Hayes planned to kill Jennifer Hawke-Petit (hawk PET’-it) and her two daughters.

Komisarjevsky’s attorneys also say their client would have been acquitted of arson, murder and capital felony had jurors read letters Hayes allegedly wrote describing himself as the mastermind.

The state’s appeals attorneys weren’t immediately available for comment.

