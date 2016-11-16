MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Conjoined twins from Nigeria have been separated after a lengthy operation at a Tennessee hospital.

Multiple news outlets report the 1-year-old twins, Miracle and Testimony Ayeni, were separated following an 18-hour procedure at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis. The girls were conjoined at the lower half of the body.

The hospital is set to release more information Wednesday.