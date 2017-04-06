JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi congressman is trying to prevent deportation of an immigrant who spoke out against President Donald Trump’s policies.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson introduced a bill Thursday. The measure would prevent Daniela Vargas’ removal on the grounds that she did not willfully cross the border illegally, but was brought into the country by her parents when she was 7.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained Vargas on March 1 after she spoke at a Jackson news conference. She was released March 10 on a supervision order.
Thompson’s bill is unlikely to move in the Republican-held Congress.
Vargas was previously protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. It allows immigrants who arrived as children to stay and obtain work permits, good for two years. Vargas was reapplying for DACA when she was detained.
