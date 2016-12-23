KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Negotiators say they’re optimistic that an agreement can be reached to end Congo’s political impasse, though any deal must be officially endorsed by all parties at a plenary session Friday.
A working document calls for elections to be held in 2017 instead of 2018, and it would mean President Joseph Kabila could not seek a third term.
The development comes after several days of violent protests that Human Rights Watch says have left at least 34 dead.
Opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi says that while a deal has not been finalized, things are progressing well.
Most Read Stories
- King County Sheriff Urquhart told investigators to ignore woman’s claim he raped her, documents say
- The worst things for sale on Amazon: A guide to horrible junk gifts WATCH
- Trump asks Boeing for F/A-18 pitch, citing 'tremendous' cost overruns of Lockheed Martin F-35
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Edgar Martinez Hall of Fame voting appears to be trending in right direction
Kabila’s mandate expired Monday, though a court has ruled he can stay in office until new elections can be held. The November vote was postponed indefinitely earlier this year, prompting fears he would not leave.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.