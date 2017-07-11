UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Congo’s U.N. ambassador says investigations into the killing of two U.N. experts have led to 11 new arrests, including eight people said to have “played a direct role” in the murders.
Ambassador Ignace Gata Mavita assures the U.N. Security Council that “justice will be delivered” for the two experts and for the four Congolese men accompanying them, whose bodies have never been found.
The U.N. is conducting an inquiry into the deaths of American Michael Sharp and Zaida Catalan of Sweden in the violence-torn Kasai region in March.
But U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley called on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last month to initiate a special investigation into the killings. Swedish Ambassador Olof Skoog told the council Tuesday that an additional U.N. investigation is an option.
