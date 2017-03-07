WASHINGTON (AP) — Longtime federal prosecutor Rod Rosenstein is getting a confirmation hearing for the role of deputy attorney general amid a burgeoning controversy surrounding the Justice Department.
Rosenstein is to appear Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Much of the questioning is likely to focus on a commitment made by Attorney General Jeff Sessions last week to recuse himself from any departmental investigation involving the Trump campaign.
That would leave such a probe in the hands of Rosenstein, if he’s confirmed.
Rosenstein was appointed U.S. attorney for Maryland in the George W. Bush administration and served in the job for the entire Obama administration.
Rachel Brand, another former Justice Department attorney, also faces a confirmation hearing Tuesday for the job of associate attorney general.
