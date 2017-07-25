ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A statue of a Confederate cavalryman has been removed from outside a courthouse in Maryland and placed near a privately run Potomac River ferry named for a Confederate general.

Montgomery County Executive Ike Leggett tells local media the statue was moved on Saturday. The bronze soldier, that cost about $100,000 to move, will stand on private property.

County officials struck a deal in February with White’s Ferry in Dickerson, Maryland, to take the 13-ton (12-metric ton) statue. The ferry is named for Confederate Maj. Gen. Jubal A. Early.

The statue was donated to the county in 1913 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy and was ordered removed from government property by Leggett in 2015.

The move comes as other cities are scrutinizing Old South symbols on public display.