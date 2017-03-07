LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Despite the threat of fines, a pro-Confederate group in Virginia is refusing to take down a large rebel flag.
News outlets report that Rockbridge County officials said the 82-foot-tall flagpole had to be removed by Monday evening because it’s too close to a public highway.
After the deadline passed, Grayson Jennings of the Virginia Flaggers issued a statement that flag is staying put.
Officials have threatened fines of $200 a day for the first 10 days of the violation, and $500 a day after that, for a maximum of $5,000.
Most Read Stories
- Hit man in San Antonio murder-for-hire slaying set to die
- Dick’s Drive-In to open new location — and you can vote on where
- Exhausted mom needs sleep before marriage crumbles | Dear Carolyn
- Three locally made whiskeys named among best in U.S.
- Is your kid absent more than classmates? School ‘nudge’ letters tell parents just how much VIEW
Jennings says the group will apply for a permit to place the flagpole further back, but in the meantime, supporters have volunteered to pay whatever fines are incurred.
The flag has been flying along U.S. Route 60 since Jan. 14.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.